Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch Wednesday: Will Red reveal his identity in the ‘Blacklist’ finale?

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Liz Keen in “The Blacklist” on NBC.
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Liz Keen in “The Blacklist” on NBC. Sony Pictures Television / NBC

In the Dark (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 premiere, Murphy, Jess, Felix and Max are forced to make some life-changing decisions. Also, Officer Gene Clemens suspects something is awry within the department and forms an unlikely partnership with Josh.

The $100,000 Pyramid (9 p.m., ABC) - Celebrity contestant matchups are Ali Wentworth vs. Sara Haines and Kal Penn vs. Michelle Buteau.

The Blacklist (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 8 finale, Reddington makes a disturbing request to Liz in exchange for the truth about his identity. This James Spader series has been renewed for Season 9.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

  Comments  
Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use