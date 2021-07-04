Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on the Fourth of July: Fireworks specials from across the country

“A Capitol Fourth” concert on PBS celebrates America’s 245th birthday by paying tribute to the U.S. military with musical performances, patriotic classics and a fireworks display over the Washington, D.C., skyline.
The Fourth in America (8 p.m., CNN) - This special holiday showcase includes musical performances from U.S. military bands, iconic singers and firework shows across the country. CNN’s Don Lemon, Dana Bash, Victor Blackwell and Ana Cabrera anchor.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (8 p.m., NBC) - A two-hour special celebrating America’s birthday in New York with musical performances and a live fireworks display. Performers include Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold host. This repeats at 10.

A Capitol Fourth 2021 (9 p.m., PBS NC) -This annual concert celebrates America’s 245th birthday by paying tribute to the U.S. military with musical performances, patriotic classics and a fireworks display over the Washington, D.C., skyline.

The One and Only Dick Gregory (9 p.m., Showtime) - In this new documentary, filmmaker Andre Gaines examines the remarkable life and career of stand-up comic, activist and pop culture icon Dick Gregory. The film features interviews with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and others.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

