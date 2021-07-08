What to Watch Thursday: ‘Gossip Girl’ returns, Lifetime movie trilogy begins

HBO Max reboots the “Gossip Girl” series with a new generation of New York private school teens. HBO MAX

Keeping Up with the Joneses (8 p.m., Lifetime Movie Network) - This is the first of three movies, part of Lifetime’s “Wrong” franchise, starring Vivica A. Fox as the matriarch of a wealthy family, who along with her four stepdaughters, will stop at nothing to protect their business and family after they are threatened. The three-part movie series event is narrated by Kandi Burruss and also stars Ted McGinley, Eric Roberts, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Marcos James and Shellie Sterling. The movies will air over three consecutive Thursday nights.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max) - This beloved CW series returns, taking us back to the Upper East Side where a new generation of New York private school teens are being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years. It stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

