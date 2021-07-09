What to Watch Friday: Dateline updates Texas double murder, Disney has ‘Black Widow’

Dateline gives updates on the murder of Nichole Payne and her son Taylor in Quitman, Texas, in 2008. Dateline screen grab

Dateline (10 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning reports on the murder of Nichole Payne and her son Taylor, found dead in their home in Quitman, Texas, in 2008, and how it took nearly a decade to unravel what happened to them. For the first time in a television interview, Nichole’s remaining children talk about what they saw the day their mother and brother were murdered. This episode includes an update on the case, including information on how a second investigation lead to a new suspect and unexpected arrest.

World’s Most Dangerous Shark (10 p.m., National Geographic) - The great white shark has a reputation for being the scariest in the sea, but famed explorer Jacques Cousteau called the oceanic whitetip “The most dangerous of all sharks.” In this SharkFest special, two teams of experts dive deep into the world of the oceanic whitetip to reveal what makes this species a top contender for the title of “world’s most dangerous shark.”

Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” (Disney+ Premier Access) - In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. “Black Widow” — the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets today.

Virgin River (Netflix) - The third season of this surprisingly addictive drama lands today. Netflix says Season 3 will have “a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.”

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+) - New episodes of this animated comedy series land today. The series has been embraced by people of all ages, and follows the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures.

This Way Up (Hulu) - Season 2 of this original series begins with two new episodes. The series follows an English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown”, as her sister worries not only about her younger sibling, but also about her own life choices.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.