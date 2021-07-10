What to Watch Saturday: New Hallmark movie offers a little Christmas in July

Amy Acker and Warren Christie in the Hallmark Christmas movie “Crashing Through the Snow.” Crown Media

The 2021 ESPYS (8 p.m., ABC) - In this annual event, which celebrates inspiring humanitarian efforts and the year in sports, Maya Moore is honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Anthony Mackie hosts.

Framed by My Husband (8 p.m., Lifetime) - We get a new Lifetime movie tonight. A woman’s wealthy husband becomes the target of an extortionist, and she agrees to help him pay the person off. But when the extortionist is found dead, the wife becomes the prime suspect.

Cold Justice (8 p.m., Oxygen) - In the Season 6 premiere, Kelly Siegler and Abbey Abbondandaolo head to Stafford, Texas, to investigate the cold-blooded killing of tow truck business owner, Jerry Don Humphrey. Their investigation uncovers a twisted world of alleged abuse, infidelity, and a possible murder-for-hire plot. “Cold Justice” is Oxygen’s highest-rated series, and the team — which helps small, under-funded law enforcement agencies re-investigate cold cases — has successfully helped bring about 21 convictions and 49 arrests so far.

Crashing Through the Snow (9 p.m., Hallmark) - It’s Christmas in July! In this new Hallmark Christmas movie, Maggie (Amy Acker) and Sam (Warren Christie) are crashing Christmas. When he proposes that they team up against his sister’s perfect Christmas, neither of them are prepared for the blended family challenges that lie ahead. Brooke Nevin and Kristian Bruun also star.

