What to Watch Wednesday: Shark Week explores the possibility of a ‘Real Sharknado’

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pose with their “Sharknado” weapons on a boat in the Shark Week 2021 special “The Real Sharknado” Ping Pong Productions: Circle the Globe Productions

The Real Sharknado (9 p.m., Discovery) - For Shark Week 2021, Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, stars of the popular Syfy “Sharknado” movie franchise, join Dr. Tristan Guttridge to see if a real “Sharknado” — with sharks risking their lives to attack humans — could actually happen. Here are some more highlights of Shark Week to watch for.

Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait (10 p.m., National Geographic) - For competing Shark Fest 2021, chef Gordon Ramsay sets out to investigate the controversial “shark fin soup.”

Heist (Netflix) - This new Netflix documentary series chronicles three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off: a 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash; an aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport; and a Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? (Netflix) - This new documentary presents the life of the investigation journalist Manuel Buendía, who was assassinated in 1984 outside of his office in Mexico City. More than 35 years after his death, director Manuel Alcalá presents Buendía’s work and tries to answer who killed him, and why?

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.