What to Watch Tuesday: Jennifer Hudson talks to Oprah about Aretha Franklin role

Oprah Winfrey, right, interviews Jennifer Hudson in a special airing on OWN on July 20, 2021. OWN

The Flash (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 7 finale, The Flash enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris and his children from the future, to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary. This has been renewed and will return for Season 8.

Oprah and Jennifer Hudson (10 p.m., OWN) - Oprah interviews Oscar and Grammy award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson to discuss her role as the legendary performer Aretha Franklin in the upcoming movie “Respect,” which releases in theaters on August 13.

Bezos in Space: Blue Origin Takes Flight (10 p.m., Discovery) - This special look at how Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin are revolutionizing the space industry, and follows the milestone launch of the New Shepard. Experts go inside the mission and reveal what it means for exploration in the Final Frontier.

Frontline: Leaving Afghanistan (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This episode looks at the consequences of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iran’s growing influence across the country.

(L-R): Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora/XS, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash in The CW series “The Flash.” Bettina Strauss The CW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.