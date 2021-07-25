Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Sunday: Couple snatches up a murder house in new Lifetime movie

Sebastien Roberts and Bea Santos star in the Lifetime movie “Murder on Maple Drive.”
Sebastien Roberts and Bea Santos star in the Lifetime movie “Murder on Maple Drive.” LIFETIME

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Murder on Maple Drive (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a couple buy a beautiful but deeply discounted home in an upper-class neighborhood where a murder-suicide occurred. When strange events begin to happen, they soon suspect their new neighbor may have played a part in the killings. It stars Sebastien Roberts and Bea Santos.

