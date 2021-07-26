What to Watch on Monday: More Olympics and a new season of ‘Roswell’

Michael Vlamis as Michael in the Season 3 premiere of “Roswell, New Mexico “ on The CW. The CW Network

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Roswell, New Mexico (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 3 premiere, Liz settles into her new life and career in Los Angeles, while Max, Isobel and Michael are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe.

Mayor (10 p.m., PBS NC) - In this new POV documentary, Musa Hadid, mayor of Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian National Authority, tries to keep the city running despite Israeli occupation of his home.

