What to Watch on Tuesday: New documentary on blues guitar great, Buddy Guy

Guitarist Buddy Guy is the subject of the American Masters documentary “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away,” premiering July 27, 2021, on PBS. PBS

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC — plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This American Masters documentary tells the story of George “Buddy” Guy, who transcended his early years as a sharecropper in Lettsworth, Louisiana in the 1940s to become one of the most influential guitarists of all time. After moving to the Midwest in the 1950s, Guy quickly rose to prominence as the go-to guitarist for Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf as part of the iconic Chicago blues scene. Solo commercial success consistently eluded Buddy, until a late-career breakthrough in the 1990s when he finally gained the recognition he deserved. The new documentary features both archival and new, never-before-seen performances by Buddy Guy and features President Obama, The Rolling Stones. Carlos Santana, Gary Clark Jr., Kingfish and others.

