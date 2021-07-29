What to Watch Thursday: New dating reality series ‘FBoy Island’ streams today

Sara Emig, CJ Franco and Nakia Renee with Jared Motley in the HBO Max reality dating show “FBoy Island.” HBO MAX

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

FBoy Island (HBO Max) - This new HBO Max reality dating series, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, follows three women who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” who are there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who the women ultimately choose. The series, filmed earlier this year in the Cayman Islands, debuts the first three episodes today, then three more on Aug. 5 and the final four on Aug. 12.

Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story (Peacock) - A companion to the dramatized “Dr. Death” already streaming on Peacock, documentary series tells the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch by by the real people who survived his medical reign of terror. In addition to interviews with the real-life Dr. Robert Henderson, Dr. Randall Kirby and Michelle Shughart (played by Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb, respectively, in the scripted series), the docuseries will feature new conversations with others closest to Duntsch and his criminal case.

