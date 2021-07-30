What to Watch Friday: Costas is back (with Bomani Jones) plus new ‘Outer Banks’

Madelyn Cline as Sarah and Chase Stokes as John B in the Season 2 premiere of “Outer Banks” on Netflix. NETFLIX

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Lifetime re-airs this 2018 movie, based on Simone BIles’ memoir. The story follows Biles (Jeanté Godlock) through the sacrifices and hard work that led her to win 19 Olympic and World Championship medals and ultimately cemented her stake as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. It also stars Julius Tennon and Tisha Campbell-Martin.

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog (10 p.m., National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild) - In this new series, dog trainer Cesar Millan takes on the most challenging cases yet, treating a host of new canine behavioral issues impacted by well-intentioned owners.

Back on the Record with Bob Costas (11 p.m., HBO) - Emmy-winning broadcaster Bob Costas returns to his late-night interview show roots (“Later with Bob Costas” aired on NBC from 1988-1994) with this new series airing weekly on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. The first episode features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with future Hall of Famer and basketball broadcaster, Charles Barkley; and with Olympic gold medalist, Aly Reisman. UNC grad and ESPN broadcaster Bomani Jones will be a regular on the show, providing on-camera commentary and joining Costas for a roundtable discussion with other guests. This week’s roundtable guests are former Major League Baseball pitcher and commentator, David Cone; and former WNBA player and part owner of the Atlanta Dream legends, Renee Montgomery.

What’s new on streaming this week?

Outer Banks 2 / OBX2 (Netflix) - Season 2 of this Outer Banks-set coming-of-age story, which follows a group of local teens (“the Pogues”) on the North Carolina coast, picks up with the group after their near-death escape, and John B and Sarah are on the run and in the Bahamas — and back on the trail of the gold. Meanwhile, the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ are rapidly escalating at home. From Netflix: “The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.”

Dwane Johnson and Emily Blunt in “Jungle Cruise,” streaming on Disney+. DISNEY

Jungle Cruise (Disney+ Premier Access) - Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton in this adventure down the. Lily (Blunt) travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s (Johnson) questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle boat. Lily is trying to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities that could change the future of medicine. The unlikely duo encounters various dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. Note: Premier Access means this costs $29.99 on top of your monthly Disney Plus subscription.

The Pursuit of Love (Amazon Prime) - A new three-episode romantic comedy-drama series that explores friendship, love, and choice. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James, and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham. While the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband, their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. This also stars Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew Scott, Emily Mortimer, Beattie Edmondson, Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson (Apple TV+) - A new six-part docuseries hosted by Mark Ronson that examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Each episode will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more. At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques.

