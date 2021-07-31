What to Watch on Saturday: New Hallmark movie has ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ vibe

Chloe Bridges and Scott Michael Foster in the new Hallmark movie “Love, For Real.” Crown Media

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC, plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

You’re Not Safe Here (8 p.m., Lifetime) - After surviving an accident, a young pregnant woman wakes up in the home of an isolated couple who live in the woods. Grateful at first, she soon realizes that her seemingly friendly saviors want her baby for their own.

Love, For Real (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, Hayley and her best friend, Bree, go on a reality dating show to publicize her fashion line, but nothing goes as planned when love, friendship and careers are on the line.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.