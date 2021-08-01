What to Watch on Sunday: New doc on Attica riots, Gospel Music Awards show

Tye Tribbett, left, and Jekalyn Carr host he 36th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards how, filmed live on July 10 in Nashville and airing Aug. 1 on BET. BET screen grab

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Waking Up to Danger (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a young mother attempts to pick up the pieces after a horrible accident damages her memory, but she soon begins to suspect that her husband’s indiscretions are what caused her suffering and her whole family might still be in danger. It stars Donna Benedicto, Erin Kathleen Boyes and Hamza Fouad.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (8 p.m., National Geographic) - The fleet struggles as warm water brings a wave of big tunas through North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards (8 p.m,. BET) - Hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Tye Tribbett, this annual awards show was taped live on July 10 in Nashville, and will feature artists including Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann and Avery*Sunshine. Lady Tramaine Hawkins will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award and The Clark Sisters will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

Betrayal at Attica (HBO Max) - This documentary examines the Attica prison riots, which began on September 9, 1971 and lasted four days, after prisoners took control of the Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York. The riot led to the deaths of 39 inmates; hundreds more were injured and tortured. The documentary tells the story of the riot and its aftermath from the perspective of the inmates, through attorney Elizabeth Fink, who presents evidence of an alleged cover-up related to the killings.

