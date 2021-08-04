What to Watch on Wednesday: New Paris Hilton cooking show launches on Netflix

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC, plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Cooking With Paris (Netflix) - Paris Hilton is back, and this time, she’s taking over the kitchen. In this new series, Paris (not a trained chef, obviously) makes an effort to navigate new recipes and kitchen appliances, all with the help of some celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Saweetie — and while wearing designer dresses, high heels and her signature fingerless gloves. The show is inspired by her 2020 viral YouTube video in which she made lasagna, and follows Paris from the grocery store to the finished product. There are six episodes.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix) - Netflix also has a new documentary series landing today. Fifteen years after the release of his cult classic film comes director Billy Corben’s six-part saga on the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history. From Netflix: “Alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto ‘Willy’ Falcon and Salvador ‘Sal’ Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka ‘Los Muchachos,’ two of Miami’s biggest celebrities. While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end. Featuring colorful interviews with those closest to them, their defense team, and the Feds tasked with taking them down, the series paints a vivid portrait of the last of Miami’s ‘cocaine cowboys’.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.