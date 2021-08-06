What to Watch on Friday: We get a new animated film from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.

Vivo (Netflix) - This new animated musical adventure is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco and features all-new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton” “In the Heights”). “Vivo” follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos). From Netflix: “Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to Marta, who lives a world apart, Vivo will need the help of Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) – an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum to fulfill his owner’s wishes.” The movie also features the voices of Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo and Lidya.

