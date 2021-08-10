What to Watch Tuesday: A Fox reboot welcomes you to a new ‘Fantasy Island’

Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke in the series premiere of “Fantasy Island” on Fox. FOX

DC’s Stargirl (8 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 2 premiere, Pat suggests the family take a vacation, and Beth stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her.

Fantasy Island (Fox) - The Fox reboot of this ABC certified classic takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled — although they rarely turn out as expected. Serving as steward of this mysterious island is Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (played in the original by the late Ricardo Montalban). Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed. Assisting Elena is Ruby Akuda (Kiara Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on the island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life. A third regular character is pilot Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez). Tonight’s premiere also serves as a “Melrose Place” reunion, as Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga guest star as friends whose island birthday bashes expose the fault lines in their friendship.

Frontline: In the Shadow of 9/11 (9 p.m., PBS NC) - From filmmaker Dan Reed, a documentary that examines the domestic terrorism case of the “Liberty City Seven” — a group of impoverished young Black men from Miami accused of planning an Al Qaeda plot to blow up US buildings. Their trial marked the U.S. government’s first major post-9/11 domestic counter-terrorism sting, despite the accused men having no weapons or formal communication with anyone from Al Qaeda.

