Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch Wednesday: ABC special looks at the life of Whitney Houston

The first installment in the ABC News series “Superstar” looks at the life and cultural impact of singer Whitney Houston.
The first installment in the ABC News series “Superstar” looks at the life and cultural impact of singer Whitney Houston. ABC

Family Game Fight (9 p.m., NBC) - This new game show settles into its regular time slot with its second episode, which has hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of games. The competing families play “Pie Rollers,” “Sound Bites,” “Taste Buds,” “Air Heads” and “Brain Freeze.” The winning family moves on to to play “Spin Cycle” for a chance to win $100,000.

Superstar: Whitney Houston (10 p.m., ABC) - This new special about iconic singer Whitney Houston features never-before-seen video that promises to show the late performer “in a new light.” The special features new interviews with those who knew Houston, including musicians Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love; musician and producer Narada Michael Walden; musical director Michael Bearden; and dancer and choreographer Savion Glover. It also includes interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives. “Superstar” is an ongoing anthology documentary-style series profiling icons who shaped American culture, such as Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and others.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

  Comments  
Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use