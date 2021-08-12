What to Watch Thursday: The final season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ starts on NBC

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz and Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta in the eighth and final season of the NBC comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (8 p.m., NBC) - Season 8 — the show’s final season — starts tonight with two new episodes. Amy returns from maternity leave and the gang takes Capt. Holt up on an offer for a weekend getaway.

The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E (10 p.m., WeTV) - This new original investigative docuseries explores the impact gangsta rap icon Eric Wright, aka “Eazy-E,” had on the music industry, and his daughter’s quest for answers to the perplexing circumstances surrounding his 1995 death. The series features never-before-seen footage and interviews.

Homeroom (Hulu) - Directed by Peter Nicks, this documentary follows Oakland High School’s class of 2020 as they confront an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change. This doc was a Sundance Official Selection.

Ex-Rated (Peacock) - Bravo’s Andy Cohen hosts this new eight-episode series exploring the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all of their previous romantic partners – from long-term relationships to casual hook-ups – to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last. The show is described as “a revealing social experiment that looks at sex and relationships in a whole new light – it will be hilarious, shocking, awkward and even informative.” The show also features Shan Boodram, certified intimacy educator, dating coach and relationship expert.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.