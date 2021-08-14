What to Watch Saturday: Another installment in a popular Hallmark movie series

Josie Bissett and Jack Wagner in the Hallmark movie “Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6.” Crown Media

The Zoo: San Diego (8 p.m., Animal Planet) - In the Season 2 premiere, a hippo named Funani welcomes an adorable addition to the family, and the staff raise an orphaned koala joey named Omeo. Also, after developing an innovative milk formula for elephant calves, a team travels to Kenya to monitor the results.

Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In the latest installment in this popular Hallmark movie series, wedding plans escalate for a celebrity and his fiancee, and Mick gets an enticing opportunity that Olivia won’t let him refuse. This stars Jack Wagner, Caitlin Stryker, Josie Bissett and Nathan Witte.

Here’s the official plot description from Hallmark:

“Curt (Witte) and Autumn (Stryker) are looking forward to their upcoming wedding at Mick (Wagner) and Olivia’s (Bissett) Willow Lake Inn and both are in the public eye – Curt is an actor whose star is rising, and Autumn writes a popular children’s book series. They’ve planned an intimate celebration without glitz and glamour to match their down-to-earth lifestyle. Once at the Inn, a last-minute interview for Curt’s next film pops up and before they know it, a film crew arrives. Soon, word about their wedding gets out and the low-key affair morphs into anything but that. Though Mick and Olivia quickly pivot to pull it off, Autumn has concerns about the direction the wedding is headed and how Curt’s celebrity status will affect their lives. Together the couple needs to figure out how to handle the changes coming their way and decide what will be best for their relationship. Meanwhile, Mick and Olivia are finally getting ready to say, ‘I do,’ but their plans are called into question when Mick gets a touring opportunity Olivia won’t let him turn down. It looks like they will have to postpone their own trip to the altar until a last-minute change in plans gives both couples the wedding of their dreams.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

