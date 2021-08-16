What to Watch Monday: Grab the popcorn for a return to Paradise (’Bachelor’ style)

Connor, from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” with host David Spade in the season premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise.” ABC

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - One of the saddest entertainment casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic was the loss of this gem. Tonight, we return to paradise: twenty-three former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes arrive at a tropical oasis in Mexico for another chance at love. We get a bunch of guys from the most recent Katie season of “Bachelorette,” including Aaron (drama), Connor (the cat), James (box guy), Karl (villain), Tre (told on Thomas). We also get a few women from the disastrous Matt James (Raleigh guy) season, including Queen Victoria. We’ll drop the full Day 1 cast below. And of course, the beauty of “Paradise” is that more people get dropped in as the season progresses. This season’s hosts are David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon.

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (9 p.m., A&E) - We get Part 2 of this three-part documentary series about how some of America’s most infamous serial killers lived and murdered in plain sight. Tonight’s episode starts in 1978, when the confidences of Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, the Green River Killer and BTK are growing, and they continue their game of cat and mouse with law enforcement. Later, Gacy and Bundy are finally brought to justice, while Dahmer struggles to resist his murderous urges. If you missed Part 1 last night, it will repeat before this episode, starting at 7 p.m.

Day 1 cast of Bachelor in Paradise 2021

Aaron Clancy (Katie)

Abigail Heringer (Matt)

Brendan Morais (Clare, Tayshia)

Connor Brennan (Katie)

Deandra Kanu (Peter)

Ivan Hall (Clare, Tayshia)

James Bonsall (Katie)

Jessenia Cruz (Matt)

Joe Amabile (Becca)

Karl Smith (Katie)

Kelsey Weier (Peter)

Kenny Braasch (Clare, Tayshia)

Mari Pepin (Matt)

Maurissa Gunn (Peter)

Natasha Parker (Peter)

Noah Erb (Tayshia)

Serena Chew (Matt)

Serena Pitt (Matt)

Tahzjuan Hawkins (Colton)

Tammy Ly (Peter)

Tre Cooper (Katie)

Victoria Larson (Matt)

Victoria Paul (Peter)

