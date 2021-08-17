What to Watch on Tuesday: A ‘Superman’ finale and a new sports docuseries

Bitise Tulloch as Lois Lane and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman in “Superman & Lois” on The CW. The CW

Superman & Lois (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 1 finale, Superman’s worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr. Also, Lana, Kyle and Sarah agree to stay to help General Lane. This series has been renewed by The CW for Season 2.

Man vs. History (10 p.m., History) - Bill investigates the rivalries of Hamilton & Burr, the Hatfields and McCoys, and the O.K. Corral.

Untold: Deal with the Devil (Netflix) - From the creators of “Wild Wild Country” comes a five-part docuseries with stories from the wide world of sports. From Netflix: “From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment — the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs — and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat.” Films are directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Floyd Russ, Laura Brownson and Crystal Moselle.

