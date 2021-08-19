What to Watch Thursday: New scripted series from Issa Rae tracks ‘Sweet Life’ in LA

(L-R): From the new unscripted HBO Max series “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”: Jerrold Smith II, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jordan Bentley, Tylynn Burns, Briana Jones, P’Jae Compton and Amanda Scott. HBO MAX

Coroner (8 p.m., The CW) - The Season 3 premiere starts in the wake of COVID-19, as Jenny investigates the mysterious death of a care worker.

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (10 p.m., A&E) - In the Season 2 premiere, a retired coal miner shoots his best friend to death after a Christmas outing takes a tur. Accused of manslaughter and facing 35 years in prison, this case sees the defense take on not just the prosecution-but the failing memory of the accused.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max) - From Issa Rae, this new unscripted series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success. The season follows: Amanda Scott, a PR consultant; Briana Jones, a medical account specialist; Cheryl Des Vignes, a budding fashion designer; marketing specialist Jerrold Smith II, Cheryl’s high school sweetheart; Jordan Bentley, a fashion CEO from View Park; P’Jae Compton, a music manager; and Tylynn Burns, an event.

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is (HBO Max) - Marlon Wayans’ latest comedy special explores topics such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

