What to Watch Saturday: Stars ‘Stand Up To Cancer,’ new Lifetime and Hallmark movies

Stand Up to Cancer (8 p.m.) - This annual star-studded fundraising event airs across many networks tonight, including CBS, ABC, Fox, Spectrum, E! and UP TV. Money raised helps fund research into the disease. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara co-host, and scheduled performers include Common (with Stevie Wonder, no less) and Brittany Howard. Other stars participating: Alison Sweeney, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Danai Gurira, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Jennifer Garner, Kate del Castillo, Kyle MacLachlan, Matthew McConaughey, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, MJ Rodriguez, Tony Hale.

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert (8 p.m., CNN) - Live from Central Park comes an all-star concert, celebrating the resilience of New York City and the nation at large after a challenging year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do You Trust Your Boyfriend (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a high school senior becomes suspicious of a new student who has the same name as the one she used for a fake social media profile.

A Little Daytime Drama (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a writer hoping to save her daytime soap opera tries to convince a popular actress and her real-life boyfriend to return to the show.

