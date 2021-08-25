What to Watch on Wednesday: ABC’s ‘Superstar’ looks at the life of John Ritter

Superstar: John Ritter (10 p.m., ABC) - The latest installment of “Superstar” looks at the life and career of comedy actor John Ritter. This special chronicles how Ritter became a top comedy icon of the 1970s, how he landed his starring role on the ABC hit “Three’s Company,” and how he found success as an actor outside of comedy. The show also dives into his personal life and sudden and tragic death at just 54 years old. We’ll see new interviews with his son, Jason Ritter, and his first wife, Nancy Ritter, who open up about their memories of him and his legacy. The program includes interviews with top actors who worked with and were influenced by Ritter, including Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler and Raven-Symoné. We’ll also see footage from the ABC News archives, including Ritter’s interview with ABC News’ Barbara Walters, never-before-seen family videos as well as an interview with Ritter’s wife Amy Yasbeck, on her efforts to raise awareness for the aortic disease that took Ritter.

American Horror Story (10 p.m., FX) - In the Season 10 premiere of this Ryan Murphy horror anthology series, a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

48 Hours (10 p.m., CBS) - For nearly two decades, an anonymous letter writer terrorizes the small town of Circleville, Ohio, by sending threatening letters that expose alleged secrets about neighbors and friends.

