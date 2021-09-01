What to Watch on Wednesday: ABC’s ‘Superstar’ series profiles Richard Pryor

ABC’s “Superstar: Richard Pryor” looks at the life and career of legendary comedian Richard Pryor. ABC

9/11: One Day in America (9 p.m., National Geographic) - The final night of Nat Geo’s four-night documentary series on 9/11, told in first-person accounts. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu. (Read more about the series in our Sunday post.)

Superstar: Richard Pryor (10 p.m., ABC) - “Superstar” profiles legendary comedian Richard Pryor, whose groundbreaking work influenced millions. The special makes use of material from the ABC News archives and explores Pryor’s complex years growing up in a brothel, how he made his way into the world of show business, and how he found his place by breaking barriers with his honest comedy that depicted the realities of Black America. The special will also examine his issues with drugs, a near-death experience that had a profound impact on him, his multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and his lasting legacy following his death. In addition to an archival interview with Barbara Walters, the special has comments from friends, family and colleagues who knew him best. If you miss it tonight, it’s available the next day on Hulu.

48 HOURS: The Secrets of Chad Daybell’s Backyard (10 p.m., CBS) - Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell have been charged with murdering Vallow’s two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and burying their bodies on Daybell’s property outside of Redburg, Idaho. Now, in their first television interview together, Chad Daybell’s children — Mark, Garth and Seth Daybell, and Emma Murray and Leah Murphy — defend their father. They tell correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti that Daybell was framed for the murders.

“48 Hours” correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti with Emma Murray, daughter of accused murderer Chad Daybell. CBS

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix) - This 5-part documentary series, directed by Brian Knappenberger, answers the following questions: Who attacked the U.S. and why? What breakdowns in intelligence allowed it to happen? How did decisions at the highest levels of three administrations in the war on terror bring us to this moment? The series also features a wide range of interviewees including officials from multiple U.S. presidential administrations, former CIA members, and U.S. military veterans as well as Afghanistan National Army soldiers, Taliban commanders, members of the Afghan government, Afghan warlords, and Afghan civilians – many who had never spoken on camera before. It also spotlights the voices of survivors of the attacks themselves.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Future of Work (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This new series looks at disruptions to the world of work -- artificial intelligence, robotics, globalization and labor practices; unemployment flips from the lowest in 50 years to the highest in a century thanks to COVID-19.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.