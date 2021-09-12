What to Watch on Sunday: MTV VMAs and a new Jeff Daniels drama series

Maura Teirney and Jeff Daniels star in the Showtime drama series “American Rust.” SHOWTIME

MTV VMAs (8 p.m., The CW, MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Centra, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Pop, TV Land, VH1, Logo, Pop) - Doja Cat hosts tonight’s show, which airs live from the Barclays Center in New York, and will feature performances by Alicia Keys + Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber + The Kid LAROI, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X + Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes + Tainy, Twenty One Pilots. A pre-show airs at 6:30 p.m.

Desert One (8 p.m., HISTORY) - The television premiere of the 2019 documentary from Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple that tells the story of the failed US rescue attempt of American hostages being held at the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran in 1980. It features interviews with senior members of the Carter administration, including President Jimmy Carter and the late Vice President Walter Mondale, journalist Ted Koppel, former hostages, members of the Delta Force team involved in the rescue attempt, and Iranian hostage-takers and witnesses to the rescue attempt.

Psycho Intern (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A new Lifetime movie. In this one, a young male intern becomes obsessed with a female project manager after they have a one-night stand.

America’s Longest War: What Went Wrong in Afghanistan (9 p.m., CNN) - CNN’s anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper hosts a new CNN Special Report on the end of America’s longest war. Twenty years after the initial invasion, Tapper sits down with U.S. veterans, officials, a former Afghan ambassador to the U.S., and the top commanders who led U.S. troops into the battlefield of Afghanistan spanning four administrations and two decades, including Gens. McChrystal, Petraeus, Dunford, Allen, McKiernan, McNeill, Lt. Gen. Eikenberry and Lt. Gen. Barno. The generals, no longer in uniform, are ready to talk and speak candidly with Tapper about the withdrawal, what they believe really went wrong in Afghanistan, and whether it was all worth it.

Scenes From a Marriage (9 p.m., HBO) - This new five-part limited series is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic series of the same name, and re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, Corey Stoll, Tovah Feldshuh, Nicole Beharie.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Redemption in Cherry Springs (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies) - In this new movie, reporter Melanie heads home after the fallout from a story and, much to the dismay of a local detective, uses her skills to get to the truth when a friend disappears.

American Rust (10 p.m., Showtime) - A new series starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Teirney, based on the novel by Philipp Meyer. From Showtime: “The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices. When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves (Tierney).”

Uncensored: Tommy Davidson (10 p.m., TV One) - Comedian Tommy Davidson reflects on being abandoned by his mother and being adopted and raised by a white family in Washington, D.C. Davidson was bullied as a child, but found joy performing for his family. He booked his first job as a comedian in 1986 and performed at The Apollo Theater in Harlem the next year.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.