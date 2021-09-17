What to Watch Friday: Decades-old true crime cases updated on 20/20 and Dateline

My Husband’s Secret Brother (8 p.m, Lifetime Movie Network) - The Lawrence Brothers — Andrew, Matthew and Joey — team up to executive produce and star in this new movie, in which Jackie (Samantha Cope), the heiress to her husband’s fortune after his death, finally finds love again with a plastic surgeon, Kevin (Joey Lawrence). As tragedy continues to strike around her, secrets about Kevin and her late husband’s family come to light, placing Jackie and her daughter Madison (Charleston Lawrence, Joey’s 15-year-old daughter) in fear for their lives, and casting doubt on who Kevin claims to be.

Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazon de America - Celebrating Hispanic Culture (8 p.m., ABC) - A special celebrating the stories and the culture of the Hispanic community while keeping the importance of identity and pride at the forefront of the conversation.

20/20: The Stanford Murders (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC reports on “The Stanford Murders,” a case in which three women — Arlis Perry, Leslie Perlov and Janet Ann Taylor — were murdered on the Stanford University campus in 1973-74. For nearly five decades, authorities could not solve the mystery — until DNA matching technology finally linked a former security guard, Stephen Blake Crawford, to Perry’s murder. Soon after, investigators revisited the other two unsolved cases, and new forensic testing revealed a DNA match to John Arthur Getreu, another former Stanford employee. Getreu was convicted this week for Taylor’s murder. Tonight’s show has exclusive interviews with Getreu’s former step-daughter, Cathi Stone, who testified that Getreu sexually abused her; Susan, Getreu’s ex-wife, who was married to him at the time of the murders; Aaron Getreu, Getreu’s son from his second marriage, who expresses shock and disbelief at his father’s arrest and sordid past; and an exclusive television interview with Evan Williams, the brother of 15-year-old Margaret Williams, who Getreu killed in Germany in 1963. We’ll also see exclusive reporting and footage from the upcoming documentary series by investigative journalist Grace Kahng, as well as interviews with members of law enforcement, who were working the murders. Getreu is also facing charges for Perlov’s murder and is scheduled to go to trial next year. He has pleaded not guilty.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - For more than 30 years, Ohio investigators have searched for answers in the disappearance and murder of 10-year-old elementary school student Amy Mihaljevic. Tonight, Josh Mankiewicz will retrace Amy’s steps from the day of the kidnapping and enlist viewers’ help for more information. During the broadcast, Mankiewicz speaks with investigators at the center of the case as they reveal the piece of evidence they hope will help solve the case. Interviews include: Amy’s father Mark Mihaljevic, Amy’s friend Kristy Sabo, former Bay Village Police Chief Mark Spaetzel, Detective Jay Elish, former FBI agent Phil Torsney and more.

Move Fast & Vape Things (10 p.m., FX / HULU) - The New York Times Presents’ latest film is an investigation into the e-cigarette company Juul. The documentary tells the story of two Stanford graduate students who had an inspired idea and an idealistic mission: create an e-cigarette that would help millions of people stop smoking. How did the founders of Juul lose their way and end up accused of addicting a whole new generation? The film, directed by John Pappas, features exclusive interviews with several insiders, including the creative director of Juul’s advertising campaign that is now the centerpiece of hundreds of lawsuits against the company. The film also explores the F.D.A.’s response and features former commissioner Scott Gottlieb speaking for the first time about his experience — and regrets. And it features a never-before-seen source who resigned from a public health journal over a special pro-vaping issue paid for by Juul.

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - Season 2 of this acclaimed series, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, picks up after the explosive events of season one, with “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions. Returning from Season 1: Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New this season: Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.