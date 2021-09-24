What to Watch Friday: True crime from Dateline & 20/20, Asimov’s ‘Foundation’ debuts

Keith Morrison reports for “Dateline NBC” on a triple murder in Pembroke, Kentucky. NBC

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The three-hour special follows gymnast Aly Raisman on her journey of healing, meeting with other survivors of child sexual abuse and the traumas that came with it. Through sharing and validating their stories and insights, this community of survivors are reminded that they are never alone in their journey and that there is hope. Tarana Burke, founder of the meToo movement, will exclusively hold a conversation with Aly. The third hour will be a roundtable discussion with experts and advocates — including Raisman, Anton Gunn and Rachael Denhollander — on how to help prevent child sexual abuse while providing tools on how to move forward.

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) - In its Season 30 premiere, “Dateline” has Keith Morrison tackling the story of a shocking triple murder in Pembroke, Kentucky. Edward Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were found dead in a burned car in a field in Pembroke in 2015, and Pamela’s husband Calvin was found shot to death in the couple’s home. The episode, “The Evil That Watches,” will have the latest in the case, which includes a conviction for the murders earlier this month.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s episode examine the murder of wealthy businessman Bill McLaughlin, who was found dead in his Newport Beach, California, home in 1994 — a murder connected to a single mother he was dating, Nanette Packard, and a man she was secretly seeing: former NFL player Eric Naposki. The case was cold for 15 years, but a dramatic trial ended with both Packard and Naposki in prison, though both continue to maintain their innocence. Correspondent Matt Gutman talks to Packard in California State Prison for her first interview in two decades. We also get exclusive interviews with two of Packard’s adult children, Lishele and Jaycie; with Naposki from prison; with friends and family members of the convicted killers; and with officials connected to the case.

Foundation (Apple TV+) - “Change is frightening. Especially to those in power.” This line, from the new Apple TV+ futuristic sci-fi series isn’t the only one that will ring true for current times. The epic series, based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, follows a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save the fate of humanity amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. A revolutionary mathematician, Hari Seldon (Jared Harris, “Mad Men” “Chernobyl”), predicts the impending demise of the Empire, so he and his loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. The ruling Cleons, a long line of emperor clones, are enraged by Seldon’s predictions and fight back, fearing they will lose their powerful legacy forever. Lee Pace also stars, in addition to Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

The Curse of the Chippendales (Discovery+) - This four-part series tells the story of how the famous dance troupe took the LA nightclub scene by storm and ended with international fame, untold wealth, bizarre murder plots and multiple deaths trapped in their legacy. Their brand became a multi-million-dollar global venture, successful beyond their wildest dreams. But of three unlikely dreamers who were there at the beginning, only one would make it out alive. Driven by extensive video and photo archive, including never-before-seen footage and a nostalgia-filled soundtrack, viewers will be directly transported back to the ‘80s, into one of the most unexpected true crime stories of the decade. And all fueled by one thing: greed. All four episodes available today.

Goliath (Amazon Prime) - All episodes of the fourth and final season of this Billy Bob Thornton series are available today. In the final season, Billy (Thornton) returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right. This also stars Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone and J.K. Simmons.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Prime) - A fashion experience featuring performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah with special appearances by Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more wearing the new Savage X Fenty collection.

