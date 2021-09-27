What to Watch Monday: New documentary series focuses on William Randolph Hearst

The new American Experience miniseries “Citizen Hearst” traces the rise of William Randolph Hearst, who built the nation’s largest media empire by the 1930s. AMERICAN EXPERIENCE / PBS

Citizen Hearst (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This new American Experience miniseries traces the rise of William Randolph Hearst, who built the nation’s largest media empire by the 1930s. Hearst, the model for Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane,” controlled a vast media empire, wielded unprecedented power and influence, and forever transformed the media’s role in American life and politics. Part 2 airs tomorrow night and follows Hearst’s expansion into Hollywood and romance with actress Marion Davies. (On a related note: TCM has “Citizen Kane” tonight at 8.)

The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 5 premiere, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source.

Voices Magnified: Youth Digital Crisis (10 p.m., A&E) - This special examines at how the digital world is impacting the mental health of America’s youth, with first-person stories of teens and young adults grappling with the obsessive use of social media, computers, mobile devices and video games. Hosted by OZY’s Carlos Watson, this special will ask the question: how do these digital technologies impact their stress-levels, social interactions, self-esteem and overall mental health? It will also pinpoint how addiction to the digital world is impacting the brains of our youth and will shed light on things we as a society can do to help.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.