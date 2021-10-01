What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ reports on a Fayetteville murder case

“Dateline NBC” reports on the disappearance and murder of James Chambers of Fayetteville, NC. NBC screen grab

SWAT (8 p.m., CBS) - Season 5 opens in the aftermath of Hondo’s decision to speak out in the press, as he retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future. There he finds himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice.

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning reports on the murder of 28-year-old Fayetteville man James Allan Chambers II, who disappeared in August 2014, last seen by his girlfriend. Detectives searched for answers in the North Carolina construction worker’s disappearance for nearly 14 years before arresting the man they believed to be responsible. This report looks at the twists and turns of the case, and features exclusive interviews with James’ family members, including parents Rachel Wellhauser and Pete Chambers; and with investigators at the center of the case.

Magnum PI (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 4 premiere, Magnum is tasked with finding a single mom being hunted by two very dangerous gangs.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) - Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy in the Season 12 opener. Also, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.

20/20: Sinfluencer of Soho (10 p.m., ABC) - Deborah Roberts interviews Anna Sorokin, known as the “Soho Grifter,” whose story fascinated the world as her cons deceiving New York’s elite unraveled. When Sorokin moved to New York City from Paris in 2013, she decided to be someone else entirely – Anna Delvey. The highest social circles accepted her, believing she was a German heiress worth millions until the facade came crashing down. This report examines Sorokin’s schemes, her arrest and ultimate conviction of grand larceny and other charges. In her interview with Roberts, Sorokin opens up about her lavish lifestyle, time in prison, the movie deal she signed for her story and more.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Prime) - This acclaimed documentary recounts the life of Pauli Murray, who was fighting for social justice 15 years before Rosa Parks refused to surrender her bus seat and a full decade before the Supreme Court overturned separate-but-equal legislation. Murray, who grew up in Durham, was a pioneering attorney, activist, priest and dedicated memoirist who shaped landmark litigation — and consciousness — around race and gender equity. Told largely in her own words, the film is a candid chronicle of that unique and extraordinary journey. You can read more about the film here.

Escape to the Chateau (Peacock) - Season 7 of this design series starts, following the heartwarming adventures of Dick and Angel Strawbridge and their young children, who have relocated from a modest English apartment to a 45-room 19th century French chateau. Seasons 1 through 6 are available to stream on Peacock.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.