Crime

Durham County deputy on leave after DWI arrest in Raleigh

A Durham County detention officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on charges of driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun while consuming alcohol.

Raequan Dashawn McDaniel was placed on leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, according to a Durham County Sheriff’s Office news release on Tuesday. McDaniel, 24, has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2019.

McDaniel, of Burlington, was arrested Sunday by a Raleigh police officer, according to Wake County jail information. The arrest occurred around 200 Glenwood Avenue around 2:40 a.m., according to a Raleigh police incident report.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.

Staff reporter Anna Johnson contributed to this report.

