Man shot stepfather in Wake County before 100 mph chase, arrest in Orange, sheriff says

A man was charged Wednesday with shooting his stepfather in Knightdale and then firing shots into an Orange County home before leading deputies on a 100 mph chase and a manhunt that ended with his arrest.

Travis Dewayne Locklear, 36, was charged in Wake County with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, larceny of a motor vehicle, and discharging a weapon into occupied property, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials have not said whether Locklear’s stepfather received life-threatening injuries. No one was injured in the Orange County shooting.

Locklear was charged in Orange County with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and felony flee to elude arrest. He also was charged with first-degree burglary and larceny related to an incident reported at the Spring Hill Mobile Home Park home on Sunday morning, officials said.

911 caller reported gunshots

A 911 caller reported gun shots early Wednesday morning at the mobile home park southwest of Chapel Hill and identified Locklear by name, officials said.

The deputy who responded to the call saw Locklear’s car leave the mobile home park and turn toward Alamance County.

The deputy tried to stop him, but his supervisor called off the chase as the cars reached over 100 mph, Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Alicia Stemper said.

Wake County sheriff’s officials issued a “be on the lookout” for Locklear in connection with the Knightdale shooting as the Orange County deputy returned to the mobile home park, officials said.

Minutes later, Orange County 911 got a call from a motorist about a car in the ditch at the intersection of Orange Chapel-Clover Garden Church Road and Old Greensboro Highway, they said.

The car matched the description reported by Wake and Orange deputies, they said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash, while Chapel Hill police and Orange and Alamance County deputies, assisted by a K9 unit, began a manhunt for Locklear, who had fled the scene on foot, they said.

Locklear was arrested around 1:45 a.m. about three miles east of the crash site near the White Cross fire station, they said.

Complicated, dangerous situation

“This was a complicated, rapidly evolving, and dangerous situation,” Orange County Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes said. “The successful outcome is a testament to the hard work and cooperative efforts of many people. The involved agencies functioned with one purpose; we are grateful for these critical partnerships.”

N.C. Department of Correction records show Locklear was serving 12 months of probation in Wake County at the time of his arrest for a January conviction on larceny charges.

In July 2019, he was released from Lumberton Correctional Institution after nearly six years in prison for trafficking, forgery, breaking and entering, arson and other charges, records show.

Locklear is being held in the Orange County jail under a $326,000 bond.