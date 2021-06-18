2 people dead, 2 more injured after overnight shooting in Durham

Durham police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left two people dead and injured two others, media outlets reported.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. along the 1600 block of Holloway Street and Guthrie Avenue, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police have not released the names of those shot or any information on possible suspects or a motive.

WRAL reported there were three shootings within five hours overnight in Durham, with five people shot.

Durham has been dealing with escalating shootings, with elected leaders debating the best way to respond to gun violence.

The City Council has rejected the police chief’s call for more officers in favor of strategies such as an expanded gun-violence interruption team and a new community safety department that will explore different ways to respond to public safety needs. The expanded team and new department will take effect in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Gun violence in Durham: The numbers

As of June 5, there had been 331 shooting incidents reported in Durham this year.

That was down from 370 incidents reported by the same time last year, according to The Durham Police Department.

But the number of people shot in this year’s incidents was up slightly, 105 compared to 104 the year before, and the number of people fatally shot was 17, compared to 11 the year before.

Last year, The N&O reported, the city saw 318 people shot, the most since police began compiling the statistics in 2016 and a possible record.

In a November news conference Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said a small number of mostly young people were responsible for many of the shootings in the Bull City, with many of the incidents drive-by shootings.

Police Department vacancies

Durham police are also short-staffed.

In April, the department had 71 vacancies, nearly 13%, out of its 556 allocated sworn positions, for a total of 485 sworn officers.

“The Durham Police Department has faced recruiting challenges in the past year as have many other law enforcement agencies,” spokesperson Kammie Michael said in an email. “COVID, which kept us from going to live recruiting events, and several national events involving law enforcement contributed to a lull in our recruiting efforts over the past year.”

This month the City Council agreed to transfer five police department vacancies to the new Community Safety Department and to consider transferring up to 15 more positions in six months, when it will know better what the needs of the new department are.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.