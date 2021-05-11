NC ‘Healthcare Superhero’ to throw 1st pitch at Durham Bulls home opener

Between guiding North Carolina through the latest COVID-19 protocols and updates, Dr. Mandy Cohen better find a few moments to loosen up her throwing arm.

North Carolina’s Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services has been front and center during the COVID pandemic for more than a year now. On Tuesday she’ll take the mound at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Bulls begin their home slate at 6:35 p.m. against Jacksonville, the first of 12 straight home games at the DBAP. Cohen announced on Twitter that she would be throwing the first pitch.

“Fun news: I’ll be throwing out the first pitch @DurhamBulls season opener tonight!!,” Cohen tweeted Tuesday morning. “Thanks to the Durham Bulls for honoring healthcare heroes at the game.”

Opening night’s theme is “Healthcare Superhero Night.” The Bulls will honor not only fictional heroes, but health care professionals throughout the Triangle and North Carolina.

Cohen was appointed DHHS Secretary in January 2017 and, along with Gov. Roy Cooper, has held weekly press conferences during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning roughly 50% of adults in North Carolina had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 44.5% were fully vaccinated.

Recently, Cooper announced that North Carolina residents no longer have to wear masks outdoors and sports arenas may fill their seats to 50% capacity. DBAP seats 10,000. Cooper announced recently that he expects to lift almost all restrictions by June 1.

Durham is 5-1 so far this year, with all six of their games coming on the road.