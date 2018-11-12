UNC doesn’t need a new president. It needs a new board.

UNC and Maryland for decades played memorable men’s basketball games. Now their university systems are in a different kind of competition to determine which has the most dysfunctional board in American higher education.

Maryland can make a strong case. After Maryland football player Jordan McNair died this year of heat stroke (a completely preventable death in this era), President Wallace Loh ordered an investigation into the football program.

The investigation found bullying by some members of the football staff and said there was a lack of oversight and accountability in the athletics department. Loh wanted to fire head coach DJ Durkin but the University System of Maryland Regents disagreed and forced Loh’s retirement. Loh fired the coach anyway (the rare case in which a college president stood up to a university’s athletic boosters). After public outcry over the Regents’ desire to retain the coach, the chairman of that board resigned. Loh has a good case that his board is worst.

But so does departing UNC system President Margaret Spellings. Some of the 28 members of the UNC Board of Governors want to run the 17-campus university system. “I do believe that the leadership of our board has gotten too involved in the management of the university in certain cases and that’s why Margaret Spellings is leaving,” board member Steve Long told The News & Observer’s Jane Stancill.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The board scolded Spellings last year for communicating with Gov. Roy Cooper about the Silent Sam monument. Then it pushed for changes aimed at Spellings’ staff and raised the possibility of moving Spellings’ administration out of Chapel Hill. This year the board declined to vote on her recommendation for a new chancellor at Western Carolina.

“I don’t think Margaret signed up to be on such a short leash,” Buck Goldstein, an entrepreneurship professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, told me. Goldstein and former Carolina chancellor Holden Thorp are authors of a new book, “Our Higher Calling: Rebuilding the Partnership Between America and Its Colleges and Universities.”

Goldstein and Thorp devote a chapter to the role of trustees. “We begin with a fundamental belief that universities are not corporations and cannot be run like one,” they write. They urge trustees to pick a leader and allow the leader to run the show. Presidents and chancellors told the authors that board members should focus on strategy and not operations.

Of course. But some members of the UNC board, which is elected by the legislature, can’t stop themselves from meddling. Not that they haven’t been warned to stay in their lane; they received stern guidance from their accrediting agency last year to focus on policy, hiring and firing top leaders, and financial oversight. That message didn’t take, which prompted 10 former board members of both political parties to criticize the current board.

Since Republicans have taken over the UNC board, they’ve run off two respected leaders. Tom Ross’ sin was that he was a Democrat. Spellings’ sin was that she was a strong woman.

“Margaret Spellings Is Stepping Down at UNC. Will Anyone Want to Replace Her?” said the recent headline in The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Bill Roper, UNC Health Care CEO, has been named interim president. He’s a capable administrator with a pediatrician’s reassuring touch and a strong track record in running large organizations. If the board sticks to strategy and lets Roper handle operations, perhaps the board would remove the “interim” and the system could have a period of stable leadership.

That would be welcomed. But this is a needless transition, an unnecessary disruption. UNC doesn’t need a new president; Spellings has been on the job for less than three years. What UNC needs is a new board — or at least one that is focused and more disciplined.









