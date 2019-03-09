What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Rainbow’ romance on Hallmark, Idris Elba hosts ‘SNL’

Love Under the Rainbow (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a grade school teacher finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a student in her class. Stay tuned at 10 for Hallmark’s “Spring Fever Preview,” which highlights a number of new originals movies coming soon. It stars David Haydn-Jones (“Supernatural”) and Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”).
Suburban Swingers Club (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a young married couple agrees to participate in a secret swingers’ party in their suburban neighborhood, and then both of them are targeted by a jealous and homicidal neighbor.
Michael Jackson: The Jury Speaks (9 p.m., Oxygen) - Oxygen is re-airing its July 2017 special which featured interviews from members of the jury that in 2005 found Michael Jackson not guilty of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Idris Elba hosts with musical guest Khalid.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments