Latest News

What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Rainbow’ romance on Hallmark, Idris Elba hosts ‘SNL’

By Brooke Cain

March 09, 2019 07:00 AM

David Haydn-Jones, left, and Jodie Sweetin in the new Hallmark movie “Love Under the Rainbow.”
David Haydn-Jones, left, and Jodie Sweetin in the new Hallmark movie “Love Under the Rainbow.” Johnson Production Group Crown Media
David Haydn-Jones, left, and Jodie Sweetin in the new Hallmark movie “Love Under the Rainbow.” Johnson Production Group Crown Media

Love Under the Rainbow (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a grade school teacher finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a student in her class. Stay tuned at 10 for Hallmark’s “Spring Fever Preview,” which highlights a number of new originals movies coming soon. It stars David Haydn-Jones (“Supernatural”) and Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”).

Suburban Swingers Club (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a young married couple agrees to participate in a secret swingers’ party in their suburban neighborhood, and then both of them are targeted by a jealous and homicidal neighbor.

Michael Jackson: The Jury Speaks (9 p.m., Oxygen) - Oxygen is re-airing its July 2017 special which featured interviews from members of the jury that in 2005 found Michael Jackson not guilty of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Idris Elba hosts with musical guest Khalid.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Brooke Cain

Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and also covers local retail.

  Comments  