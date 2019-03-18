3/11 Letters: Hey Democrats? Try practicing some bipartisanship.

Net neutrality
Everyone talks about bipartisanship, but few do anything about it. My party’s recent net neutrality proposal (“Democrat Bill Seeks to Restore Obama-Era Net Neutrality Regs,” March 6) shows the problem. Public pressure has forced Republicans to support new rules on net neutrality, and there’s a bipartisan majority in Congress to keep the internet unconstrained. But rather than take yes for an answer, Democrats now want rules that go far beyond net neutrality as well. It’s hard to avoid the conclusion they’d rather have an issue on which to campaign than a deal that protects consumers and promotes economic growth.
The “permanent campaign” strikes again. I was in the Clinton Administration that achieved the original bipartisan deal – the 1996 telecommunications act. The “light touch” regulation of the internet it created led to new investment and faster, more powerful service than even we imagined at the time. Congress needs to go back to that playbook.
Ev Ehrlich
Harpers Ferry
Voting day
I agree with the editorial reprinted from the Charlotte Observer calling for both students and teachers to have Election Day off . As someone who will be voting for the first time in 2020, I am excited to be able to express my opinions and vote for the next president.
Only 20 percent of young people voted in the 2014 election. Giving young people, particularly students, a day off of school might be the incentive needed to get young people back to the polls. Teachers need to be able to have the day off as well. Voting is essential for our country to thrive, and all Americans should have time to do so.
Haley Talton
Cary
Plenty of regulations
Farming is hard work. People like me do it because they love it, despite the long hours, constant battle with weather and activists with agendas. Now, the state is threatening to add even more burdensome, time-consuming regulations to those of us who raise pigs and ensure delicious pork products are available at the lowest possible prices. North Carolina already has some of the toughest permitting regulations in the country, but activists like the Waterkeeper Alliance want the Department of Environmental Quality to do even more.
One option being considered would require every farmer to file reports and answer questions under penalty of law about compliance, in addition to the yearly state inspection.
Imagine if we treated restaurants that way. The health inspector comes in, inspects the kitchen and gives a grade. What if the state also required the restauranteur to file a separate report under “penalty of law” stating that it had not committed even the smallest of infractions. It’s a trap, and it’s being set by activists who want to criminalize farming. Let’s agree not to make it needlessly harder.
Everett Johnson, President NC Pork Council
Siloam
Midwifery Clarifications
Regarding “Midwives, banned in NC want state to change law” (March 3). It is important to shed light on the dangers of not regulating certified professional midwives, but several points of clarification are needed. There are over 300 Certified Nurse-Midwives licensed and practicing in NC. For over 35 years, we have been safely providing care for women and babies across the state. We are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who have earned advanced degrees and have achieved certification by the American Midwifery Certification Board.
Multiple studies show that midwifery care results in lower rates of cesarean sections, preterm births, and infant mortality. Certified nurse-midwives attend 13 percent of births in North Carolina. When nurse-midwives work in the same setting with physicians, cesarean section rates decrease compared to physician-only practices. There are even more nurse-midwives who would like to practice in underserved areas.. With changes like the SAVE Act, we could provide more access and more care to women across the state.
We are concerned with the article’s assertion, “Midwifery care can go terribly wrong.” The person charged in this case was not practicing midwifery.
Ami L. Goldstein, CNM President, North Carolina affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives (NCACNM)
Suzanne Wertman, CNM Past President, NCACNM
ABC stores
I am writing in response to the opinion about modernizing ABC stores. NC does not own or sell retail liquor; local ABC boards do and are regulated by NC ABC Commission. The cities or Board of County Commissioners appoint their own ABC Board and own and run the ABC stores.
The writers advocate for a licensure system; about 9,000 outlets sell beer and wine in this state from 7 a.m.-2 a.m. If you visit ABC stores, consider whether the type and number of current products would even fit in a grocery, pharmacy or convenience store. Also, they want to sell liquor on Sundays. If people need to buy liquor seven days a week instead of six, they have a problem.
Gary H Pendleton
Former Chairman, Wake ABC Board
