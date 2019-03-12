NC State’s Eric Lockett reinstated to basketball team

N.C. State guard Eric Lockett will soon rejoin the Wolfpack basketball team, the university said Tuesday.
Athletic spokesman Fred Demarest, in a statement said, “The campus review of Eric Lockett’s case is complete and no disciplinary actions will be taken. With both the legal and campus reviews concluded, and based on information available to us at the current time, Eric has been reinstated to the N.C. State men’s basketball team.”
Demarest said Lockett would not play with the Wolfpack in the ACC tournament but is likely to rejoin the team in Charlotte.
A misdemeanor assault charge against Lockett was dismissed by the Wake County district attorney’s office last month. Lockett had been charged on Feb. 14 with assault on a female after an altercation with Saskia Guilbaud, his former girlfriend, at Lockett’s Raleigh apartment.
A student-conduct investigation by the university then had to be completed before Lockett was eligible to return
“He’s got to go through the school process and once that school process is done then obviously we’ll talk about his future here, playing on the team,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said after the Pack’s 78-73 loss to Florida State on March 2.
Lockett, a graduate transfer from Florida International, has averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds a game this season. His return will add more bench depth for the Pack.
