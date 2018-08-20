Downtown Raleigh has a new pizza option, complete with a self-pour beer wall

Gigi’s Pizza opened for lunch Monday in downtown Raleigh.

The new pizza joint will keep the self-service beer taps it inherited from the last owner, zpizza, which closed in May.

Gigi’s Pizza moved into the former zpizza at 421 Fayetteville St., in Downtown Raleigh. According to corporate filings, the new owner is Biagio Lubrano-Lavadera.

The menu includes a dozen specialty pizzas, stromboli, calzones, sandwiches and salads.

The self-service draft system has 20 beers on tap, with a heavy emphasis on brews from North Carolina.

In May, a sign was taped to the door of the zpizza at 421 Fayetteville St. Monday announcing the restaurant had closed. Franchise managers Stephen and Tracey Drotts signed the closing note on the door. The franchise was owned by Daniel Drotts.







As part of the self-pour system, customers pour their own beers, while a microchipped wristband keeps track of customers’ drinks. Clouds Brewing in Raleigh and Durham, the Pour Taproom in downtown Durham and Cellar 55 in Fuquay-Varina also have the self-serve taps.