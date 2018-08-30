This new North Hills’ seafood restaurant will have ‘artisanal ice’ and an ice chef

Raleigh’s restaurant scene is now entering its “artisanal ice” phase.

The North Hills shopping development has landed another big fish, a new seafood restaurant.

STIR, an oyster and cocktail bar, will open in Raleigh’s North Hills development next year. This will be the second location for the Chattanooga-based restaurant, which is owned by Square One Holdings of Tennessee. Square One also owns Chapel Hill’s Carolina Brewery, one of the oldest breweries in the Triangle.

STIR’s oyster menu will range from house to premium from a number of oyster-growing regions, served raw on the half-shell, as well as broiled, fried and grilled. The restaurant’s Chattanooga menu includes small plates of salmon cakes and truffle fries with ranch for dipping. Entrees include shrimp and grits, steak frites, pastas, fish and tuna poke.

The restaurant’s Chattanooga location has an ice chef on staff, cutting cubes from a giant block of ice into eight different shapes, served according to the cocktail.

STIR will be located on the ground floor of the Bank of America Tower in North Hills, near where the development’s recent addition Rosewater restaurant will be located.

Between North Hills and the Dillon in downtown Raleigh, developer John Kane has been adding a number of upscale, out-of-market restaurants to the area, including Barcelona wine bar, Vietnamese-focused Co and Oak Steakhouse.