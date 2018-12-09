Winter storm shuts down Triangle arts venues, events

Here are closings, cancellations and postponements of concerts and arts events due to the winter storm. We will be updating, so check back for more. Email closings to featureseds@newsobserver.com.

See the full list of closings and cancellations from our news partners at ABC11.

▪ Lynn Blakey Christmas show (Sunday, Berkeley Cafe, Raleigh) — postponed to Dec. 15.

▪ NC Museum of History (Raleigh) — closed Monday. Sunday’s Triangle Shape Note Singers concert postponed until Feb. 24.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

▪ School of Rock Cary (Sunday afternoon, Motorco Music Hall, Durham) – postponed to Dec. 16.

▪ Sex Ed Storytelling Presented by Shift NC (7 p.m. Sunday, Motorco Music Hall, Durham) – postponed to Dec. 13.

▪ Kate McGarry, “In the Jazz Tradition” (Sunday, Durham Produce Company) — postponed until Tuesday, Dec. 11.

▪ Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Sunday, Greensboro Coliseum) — postponed until Tuesday, Dec. 11.

▪ Poet Laureate induction ceremony for Jaki Shelton Green (Monday, State Capitol, Raleigh) — postponed until 2019, date to be announced.

▪ State Property Reunion Now or Never Tour (Monday, Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh) — canceled.

▪ Carl Thomas (Thursday, Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh) — canceled.