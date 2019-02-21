What’s going on this week? Here are 7 of our Best Bets.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.
Marbles Future Me Fair
What do you wanna be when you grow up? Oh, the timeless question. Load up your Olivers and Olivias in the fam van and roll over to Marbles for its Future Me Fair, where the tots can test-drive their future selves at this kid-size career fair — Marbles style. Meet an engineer, architect, dentist and myriad more for a fun day of dreaming what his or her “future me” will be. 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Feb. 23, 1-4 p.m. Free with museum admission ($7, or free for members). marbleskidsmuseum.org
Adult Nights: Speakeasy
Go full on Gatsby for a night of living up the Roaring ’20s with a night of giggle water and a vat of events — from Whiskey University (taste and learn!) to dance lessons and an exhibition (cut a rug!) to the Bee’s Knees (know your slang?) to Animals on a Toot (behave, “on a toot” means on a bender) and much, much more. If you know your onions (era slang for in the know, obv), then you know it’ll be the cat’s pajamas! 11 W. Jones St., Raleigh. Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Members $20, nonmembers $25, at door $25, VIP member $90, VIP nonmember $100. naturalsciences.org
Oscars at the Rialto!
What will they be wearing? Who will take home the biggest award of all? Transport yourself to Dolby Theatre, L.A. with this third-annual local Oscars watch party at Rialto, complete with a red carpet and awards show telecast on the big screen, Oscar ballot contests, prizes — and, um, FREE admission. Mic drop. 1620 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Feb. 26, 7 p.m. Free. ambassadorcinemas.com
FantasticRealm Film Series: The Neverending Story
Falkorrrrrr! Y’all. Do we even have to sell this? The big-winged magical flying dog-bird, plus Bastian, Atreyu, the empress, et al, return to the big screen in the Bull City in honor of the film’s 35th anniversary (try to immediately forget how old that just made us all feel), one of just 16 films showing as part of The Carolina Theatre’s FantasticRealm Film Series (aka pretty much all of your childhood heroes on screen over the course of the weekend). Take the tots; make a date of it; or go solo and relive your youth. Just go. Full schedule of all films, dates and times online. 209 W. Morgan St., Durham. This film: Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 24, 2:10 p.m. Tickets $9.50 (on sale now), or 10 passes for $80 at box office. carolinatheatre.org
Parliament’s Tequila & Chocolate Cocktail Class & Dinner
Way more sophisticated than the “one tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor” shirt you wore in college is this agave-based spirit and fare pairing class and dinner at Parliament on Glenwood South. But if tequila makes the world go round (had to), you can’t go wrong with this lesson on how to make three perfect local-based Lonerider-infused cocktails (sweet, strong and bitter) paired perfectly with catered dinner and chocolate. 322 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Tickets $35-$60. parliamentraleigh.com
Goodnights Presents: Top Secret Stand-Up Confidential
Secrets may not make friends, but they sure may make laughs. Enter top comics, top secret. Comedians from across the country are handpicked by Goodnights for a one-off show, where the stand-up act is revealed when they take the stage. This show’s hint: “When he’s not catching a nap with his bulldog, he’s headlining clubs & festivals all over the country. Credits include appearances on ‘Conan,’ ‘Broad City’ ‘Last Comic Standing’ and ‘Billions.’” Time to roll the dice on funny. 861 W. Morgan St., Raleigh. Feb. 21, 8 p.m. General admission $15, reserved $23. goodnightscomedy.com
Rock of Ages
Unleash your big-hair don’t-care child of the ’80s for a night of glam rock ballads via Broadway’s five-time Tony-nominated jukebox musical featuring the musical stylings of the era’s hit bands. Think Whitesnake, Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and more … meaning “nothin’ … but a good time!” DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Feb. 22-23, times vary. Tickets from $30. dpacnc.com
