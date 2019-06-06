National Doughnut Day celebrates the sweet life by the dozen. Here are all the deals.

Krispy Kreme challenge raises $190,000 for UNC Children’s Hospital Thousands of people braved the cold for the 15th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge fundraiser. Participants ran five miles and consumed a dozen donuts on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands of people braved the cold for the 15th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge fundraiser. Participants ran five miles and consumed a dozen donuts on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Toting in a box of doughnuts is a special form of workplace heroism. There may be no better day than Friday for the office heroes out there.





Friday, June 7 is National Doughnut Day, a holiday celebrating the intersection of sugar and fry. Be they yeast or cake, classic or filled, there is no more beloved breakfast pastry. National Doughnut Day is held each year the first Friday in June.

Here are the local deals to be had in the Triangle, surely tempting regional allegiances and tastes.

▪ Burney’s Sweets & More: 4500 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 100, Raleigh. This relatively new sweetshop will give away a free glazed doughnut or glazed croissant. Customers can enter to win free croissants for a year. facebook.com/BurneysofRaleigh

▪ Carolina Glazed Donuts: 5400 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. One free yeast or cake doughnut, no purchase necessary. Facebook.

▪ Daylight Donuts: 7550-101 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. Customers can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink. There will be a drawing to win free doughnuts for a year. daylightdonutsraleigh.com

▪ Duck Donuts: Multiple location. One free doughnut per customer, with choices of bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar. duckdonuts.com

▪ Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts): Multiple locations. Get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of a drink.

▪ Early Bird Donuts: 2816 Erwin Road, Suite 101, Durham. Free doughnut with any purchase. facebook.com/EBDONUTS

▪ Hardee’s: Multiple locations. Customers can get a free box of Fruit Loops doughnuts by bringing in a printable coupon from offers.com. (Search for Hardee’s.)

▪ Krispy Kreme: Multiple locations. Get a free doughnut, no purchase necessary. If 1 million people nationwide stop in and get a free doughnut, Krispy Kreme will give away a new flavored doughnut later this month.

▪ Monuts: 1002 9th St., Durham. The creative Durham doughnut shop will have $18 boxes of a dozen doughnuts ready to pick up. monutsdonuts.com

▪ Walmart: Multiple locations. The superstore is giving away 1.2 million doughnuts. Go to the store’s bakery section.

