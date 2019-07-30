Bojangles unveils a pimento cheese biscuit. Don’t worry, it’s in the Triangle.

Biscuit making at Bojangles Bojangles Regional Vice President Mike Burns explains the restaurant chain's unique and meticulous 48-step process for making biscuits in one of its new biscuit theaters. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bojangles Regional Vice President Mike Burns explains the restaurant chain's unique and meticulous 48-step process for making biscuits in one of its new biscuit theaters.

The cheese of the south is now appearing on one of the South’s favorite biscuits.

Bojangles is now serving a pimento cheese biscuit at select locations for a limited time, including locations in the Triangle. There will be a simple pimento cheese biscuit and a version of the fast-food chain’s famous Cajun filet biscuit, topped with pimento cheese.

For the sadly uninitiated, pimento cheese is kind of a tanged-up cheddar, usually aided by mayonnaise and a tingle of peppers.

Bojangles’ take on the classic Southern recipe can be added to any of its meals, or diners can get the spread on the restaurant’s new Pimento Cheese Biscuit or Cajun Filet Biscuit with pimento cheese.

“Made with three types of cheese, diced pimentos, creamy mayonnaise and that one-of-a-kind Bojangles’ flavor,” the restaurant said in a statement, “the company has put its own unique twist on a quintessential Southern classic that’s growing in popularity across the country.”

The restaurant promises “melty, cheddary goodness .. .with a peppery kick.”

“The spicy spread is a perfect complement to Bojangles’ beloved classics,” the restaurant said.

Bojangles’ used WIlmington as the test market for its pimento cheese experiment, before launching to other Southern locations.

“Bojangles’ is all about real deal Southern flavor, and Pimento Cheese is as Southern as it gets,” Bojangles marketing director Jackie Woodward said.

The restaurant is offering more than a new flavor. It’s also offering pimento cheese eaters the chance to win a $1,000 Bojangles’ gift card if they take a picture of themselves eating the new menu item then upload it to Twitter or Instagram using #PimentoCheeseFaceContest.

“The winner will be selected based on post’s originality, humor and presence of the Bojangles’ Pimento Cheese product,” the company said.

The winner will also get the chance to be in a five-second Bojangles’ commercial.

“Flavor and value are important to our guests’, but we also like to include a healthy portion of fun at Bojangles’, which is exactly what this contest brings to the Pimento Cheese menu items,” Woodward said. “We can’t wait to see the reactions guests share on social media.”

Bojangles has more than 300 locations in its native North Carolina, including 25 in the Triangle.