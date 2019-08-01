One of the biggest names in ice cream joins Crabtree Valley Mall this month

News & Observer file photo

It’s no Scoops Ahoy, but Crabtree Valley Mall is adding one of the premium names in ice cream.

In less than two weeks, Haagen-Dazs will open a scoop stand in the mall. The brand has locations in two other Triangle malls, the Streets at Southpoint and Northgate Mall, both in Durham.

The Crabtree Haagen-Dazs is owned by Asad and Faria Khattak and will have its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 10. Guests who stop by during the opening week will have the chance to win a year’s supply of ice cream, as well as other free treats.

Coneman, the mascot of Haagen-Dazs will be on-hand and there will be ice cream-related face painting from 4-8 p.m.

Crabtree Valley’s other ice cream options include a Dippin’ Dots stand and a TCBY frozen yogurt shop in the food court.

Scoops Ahoy has become a mythic mall ice cream staple after its role in the fictional Starcourt Mall in the third season of “Stranger Things,” which debuted on Netflix July 4.