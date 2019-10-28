Another Chapel Hill pizza shop will shut down on Franklin Street this Sunday

Michael Brown works on his latest mural on the exterior of 310 W. Franklin St. Brown, who has painted more than 20 murals throughout downtown Chapel Hill, was commissioned to paint the approximately 40-by-80-foot mural, based on a design by Amy Senn, to adorn the new Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant that will open in the space once occupied by Ham’s restaurant. DAVE HART - dhart@newsobserver.c

For the second time this century, Mellow Mushroom will close in Chapel Hill.

The national pizza chain announced Friday that this is the last week for its Franklin Street location. In a Facebook post, the franchise addressed rumors of a shuttering, confirming that its last service will be Sunday, Nov. 3.

“We know that there’s been some rumor and speculation about our status over the last week, so we want to go ahead and give folks a definitive answer so that they can come in and enjoy our restaurant one last time,” the restaurant posted online. “We appreciate all of the fine folks that have dined with us through the years, we’ve made many lifelong friends and without you guys we couldn’t have stayed open as long as we have. Please come hang out with us ... as we say goodbye to Franklin St.”

Mellow Mushroom follows a string of restaurants to close on Franklin Street this year, including fellow pizzeria Midici and the popular Hops Burger Bar.

This is Mellow Mushroom’s second run in Chapel Hill, with an original restaurant operating for more than a decade farther east on Franklin Street, where the current Cerritos Cantina is now, according to a 2012 article in the Daily Tar Heel. That location closed in 2005 and the current Mellow Mushroom opened in the heart of downtown in 2012.

Reached by phone Monday, co-owner Casey Fox declined to comment on the closing.

Fans of the Chapel Hill Mellow Mushroom have a week to say their farewells to the psychedelic-themed pizzeria ahead of Sunday’s closing. Even with the Chapel HIll closing, there are a number of other locations in the Triangle, including in the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Brier Creek and Wake Forest.