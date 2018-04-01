TV’s talking heads babble so much, viewers don’t get much wisdom

According to a Bible story, after the Great Flood, the people of the world spoke one universal language instead of the many spoken today.
But then some aspiring guy with great imagination came up with the idea that they should build a tower reaching unto heaven.
The proposed project displeased God. He punished the people by causing them to speak many, separate languages and be unable to understand each other.
The doomed project came to be known as the Tower of Babel.
Today we have our own Towers of Babble in the form of TV talk shows in which the panelists all babble at the same time.
MSNBC’s “Hardball,” which I otherwise enjoy, is one of the chief offenders. Moderator Chris Matthews, instead of refereeing the talk fest, sometimes just sits there and grins while the panelists simultaneously try to out talk each other. Whatever pearls of wisdom dropped are often lost to the viewer.
Game to remember
Quite a number of you responded to the recent item on UNC’s historic 1957 national basketball championship featuring triple overtime wins on two consecutive nights.
“We moved to North Carolina in 1953 and soon after became infected with Tobacco Road Basketball,” writes Virginia Jones of Durham. “During that spring of 1957, we were in Boston for the week of the Final Four.”
The visibility level for college basketball was extremely low up there, so nothing on the tournament appeared in the sports pages of the local newspaper.
“We were frantic and had to call the Boston Globe for scores for both the semi-final and the final games. A newspaper employee was kind enough to check their ticker tapes (or whatever it was in those days) to let us know that UNC had won both games.
“For this old lady, the passion for Tobacco Road basketball still exists — and these days is almost dangerously close to causing cardiac arrest.”
With the Tar Heels’ early elimination in this year’s tournament, a few of you “Hate them Heels” readers have enjoyed needling me over the loss .
St . Paddy’s Day
On the recent St. Patrick’s Day, I found myself wondering, “Who was St. Patrick?”
I learned that he was a fifth century Irish bishop who became the patron saint of Ireland, that his birthday is observed with parades and other activities by those of Irish descent, and that some people get a day off from work.
He is also said to be responsible for the scarcity of snakes in Ireland. According to legend, he banished snakes by chasing them into the sea after the snakes attacked him during a 40-day fast that he was undertaking on top of a hill.
Spring snow
Our second-day-of-spring snowfall was the best kind to have: incredibly beautiful with a curtain of super-sized snowflakes between my seat by the den fireside and the sweep of new green leaves on the pear trees on the back lawn.
The flakes obligingly melted upon hitting the ground, sparing us slippery streets, scraping snow from windshields and clearing a path from house to the driveway and beyond.
Almost every snowfall brings to mind a favorite commentary by poet Robert Frost:
The way a crow
Shook down on me
The dust of snow
From a hemlock tree
Has given my heart
A change of mood
And saved some part
Of a day I had rued.
Today’s grin
The current controversy over how best to dispose of the coal ash from North Carolina power companies is a serious and complex one.
Nevertheless, we can be forgiven for being amused by a protest demonstration slogan coined by environmentalists: “Governor, move your ash!’
