There are only so many narcissistic birds one can take

I don’t know if it’s passion or narcissism.
But the one lonely robin roaming our back lawn for a couple of days finally attacked our bedroom window.
In Greek mythology, Narcissus was the proud and handsome young hunter who saw his reflection in a fountain and fell in love with it. He was so enthralled with the reflection that he was unable to leave it and eventually pined away and died.
You probably know several people whom you consider narcissistic, or over-attracted to themselves and too much in love with their own persona.
Perhaps an ornithologist can render an opinion on why one of our feathered friends is now going through this ritual of attacking its reflection.
Several years ago, the same cardinal came every spring to peck at our neighbor’s basement window for days on end. We knew it was the same fellow because he had banged his head against the glass until he became totally bald.
Whether our robin’s mate has been killed or that he is a confirmed bachelor in need of female attention I do not know.
Regardless, a narcissistic bird can become an irritating problem, as another Raleigh resident testifies:
“I tried stuffed owls, a big stuffed hawk, black window covers, whistles, waving confetti, even a toy Santa that sang ‘Jingle Bells’ that I could activate from inside the house,” he said. “ All to no avail. Meanwhile, the male cardinal sat nearby, cocking his head as if asking , ‘What is this crazy woman doing?’
“There is a limit on how long a human being can listen to ‘wham, wham, wham’ against his windows for 30 minutes of every hour, 12 hours a day for months, beginning at 6 a.m., “ he said. “Eventually, I sadly gave the cardinal a formal burial at the edge of the lawn.”
Our narcissistic robin ceased his harassment after my wife, in her best school teacher voice, ordered him to “Go away! Go away, NOW!” a few times.
President Trump’s critics accuse him of being overly narcissistic. That’s a matter of opinion and politics. I do think that we can all agree that he’s no shrinking violet.
All hail to Minnesota!
“Minnesotans are really nice people!” wrote Raleigh reader Sally Wenda after I mentioned recently that the rude man at our dinner table on a vacation cruise was from her native state.
During our email exchange, she invited me to join a small group of Minnesota transplants who breakfast together every Tuesday at a North Raleigh restaurant. She mentioned that she loves Raleigh very much.
Since I’m always curious about what newcomers from other regions like about our city, I put the question to Ms. Wenda.
“I think the thing I like best about Raleigh is its people,” she responded. “ I love the beautiful springtimes, the change of seasons without the long winters. I LOVE the mountains and the beach. Where else can you find those two extremes so close? Minnesota has 10,000 lakes and lots of mosquitoes.”
Perhaps one day I’ll ask what newcomers don’t like about Raleigh.
A lucrative compliment!
For rank and file North Carolina taxpayers, University of North Carolina system President Margaret Spellings’ recent $95,000 performance bonus has to be mind-boggling. Spellings is the first university system president to receive a performance bonus.
As Tom Fetzer, a dissenting member of the university’s Board of Governors noted, “At a base salary o f $775,000, I think the tax paying citizens of North Carolina ought to be able to expect excellence in performance without having to add on a hundred grand a year. Also, if we’re serious about controlling the costs of higher education, this doesn’t help us achieve that.”
Fetzer makes a good point. Furthermore, if we aren’t careful, university presidents will be making half as much as some university basketball coaches! Egads!
Modern marvel
In the musical “Oklahoma,” Will Parker, after a visit to Kansas City, sings, “They’ve gone about as fer as they can go.” He marvels that he could walk to the privy in the rain without getting his feet wet.
Well, here in 2018, I thought they’d gone about as “fer” as they could go until recently.
My friend Glenn Keever and I were having morning coffee and tackling the world’s problems at the Chick-Fil-A.
During the conversation, he asked, “A.C., how old are you?”
Before I could answer, a voice from his iPhone lying on the table between us said clearly, in a reproachful tone, “It’s not nice to ask people their age “
Welcome to the world of electronics.
The iPhone is equipped with Siri, the voice recognition system that enables the user to talk to his or her phone.
It reads his latest email, sets his alarm for 6:30 every morning and calls his wife when he’s late. When he thanks her, the phone says, “Don’t mention it. That’s why I am here.”
“I asked it to marry me, but she said, ‘We should just be friends, ‘” Keever chuckled.
Apparently, there’ no telling how “fer” we can go.
Comments