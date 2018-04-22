The term ‘Peeping Tom’ goes way back, but remains a concern today

Raleigh police recently noted that several peeping Tom incidents have been reported at apartments near N.C. State University.
I suppose that as far as crimes go, peeping in windows isn’t law enforcement’s major crime concern.
But the practice, nevertheless, is a violation of the law and privacy and can result in a fine or land the person behind bars.
It’s a form of voyeurism, spying on people undressing, engaged in sexual or other private activity.
The term “peeping Tom” stems from the English legend in which Lady Godiva rode nude on horseback through the town of Coventry to protest the harsh taxes her husband had imposed on the citizenry.
Prior to the ride, the town’s inhabitants had pledged to remain inside their houses and not look when Lady Godiva rode by. All kept their pledges — except Tom the tailor, who thereafter was called Peeping Tom.
As far as I know, I’ve never been victimized by a peeping Tom. But I once was targeted by another form of voyeurism.
Early in our marriage, my wife and I lived in the Raleigh Apartments near Cameron Village. One night as I headed for bed, I glanced out the second-floor bedroom window.
I saw a young man standing there in the darkness who appeared to be without pants.
I yelled at him to get lost but to no avail. I then called the police. Since I was the police reporter for The Raleigh Times at the time and knew most of the officers by name, they responded immediately.
The trouble was, they came with sirens wailing. Naturally, the intruder swiftly pulled up his pants and fled.
Not narcissism
A number of you let me know that you also have experienced the problem of birds pecking at your windows. Here are some suggested antidotes:
Reader Sandy Reul sent along what she claims is a sure-fire cure. She tapes 8”-by-11” sheets of white paper over one or two panes of the window that the bird is attacking. The bird usually vamooses.
Martha Wicker tapes a newspaper page over the window. Its rustling frightens the pesky birds away. Bruce Cartier finds that placing a rubber snake on the window sill does the job.
Dr. Larry Wolf, retired ornithologist and emeritus professor of biology at Syracuse University, writes that birds pecking at windows are not guilty of narcissism, as I suggested earlier. He said the birds, usually males, are merely defending what they perceive as their own territory. The pecking phenomenon usually peaks during mating season.
“The battering birds are seeing a reflection they perceive to be an intruder and competitor,” Wolf said.
Epiphany moment
In a previous column, I mentioned the epiphany moment when a bluebird lit on my shoulder as I was putting out mealworms at a feeding station.
Epiphany has a variety of definitions, including “a moment of sudden or great revelation that changes you or the way you feel in some way.”
Teachers, especially those who teach small children, must enjoy more than their share of epiphany moments. A recent recipient of one is third-grade teacher Leah Perry of Raleigh.
In a letter to the editor, Perry told how, amid ongoing newscasts of the Parkland, Fla., school massacre, she had made a point of not mentioning guns during an evacuation drill.
Nevertheless, after the drill, one little boy leaned in close to his teacher and said, “I’m glad I’m by you because I would protect you from a shooter.”
Such moments are teacher bonuses that don’t make it into the pay envelope but are stored in the heart. And they’re tax free.
Today’s chuckle
A bit of gossip overheard during a visit to a hair salon: “Well, the woman he’s dating is at least 25 years younger than he is. And when somebody asked him why he was robbing the cradle, he said, ‘Because I’d a lot rather smell perfume than liniment.’ “
